Report: Sharks ‘reverse course' on Kevin Labanc waiver placement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Kevin Labanc has had a very interesting 24 hours that presumably will culminate in the veteran Sharks winger making his 2023-24 NHL season debut Thursday night against the Boston Bruins at SAP Center.

The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli first reported Thursday morning, citing sources, that the Sharks planned to place Labanc on waivers later in the day. But roughly 40 minutes later, Seravalli reported that San Jose "reversed course" on that decision after delivering the initial news to Labanc's representatives.

After informing Labanc’s camp that he’ll be placed on waivers today, #sjsharks have reversed course and Labanc is now expected to make his season debut tonight. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 19, 2023

Sources say #sjsharks will be placing forward Kevin Labanc on waivers today.



Labanc has been a healthy scratch for all three of San Jose's games to start the year. He's in the final year of his deal at $4.725 million and has averaged 0.5 ppg over 432 career GP. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 19, 2023

The news of the Sharks considering waiving Labanc comes less than 24 hours after coach David Quinn indicated to reporters that the 27-year-old would play against the Bruins.

First look at lines was interesting, looks like Labanc will draw in, Kunin will center:



Duclair-Hertl-Barabanov

Zadina-Bordeleau-Labanc

Hoffman-Kunin-Eklund

Smith-Sturm-Zetterlund-Peterson



My guess is Peterson will sit. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 18, 2023

Labanc, who recorded 15 goals and 18 assists in 72 games for the Sharks last season, has been a healthy scratch for the first three contests this season.

Drafted by the Sharks in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Labanc has 80 goals and 136 assists in 432 career games.

Labanc is in the final year of a four-year, $18.9 million contract and is slated to make $4.725 million this season.