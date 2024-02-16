Report: Sharks open for business ahead of NHL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Significant changes to the Sharks' roster could occur in the coming weeks.

San Jose is open for business ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline, telling people they are listening on everyone -- minus a couple of young studs -- including the likes of Mario Ferraro and captain Logan Couture, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported on Thursday.

As I mentioned on @NHLNetwork this hour, the #SJSharks are wide open for business. Minus a couple young studs, SJ has told people they are listening on everyone including the likes of D Mario Ferraro & captain Logan Couture. (1/2) — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 15, 2024

Pagnotta also reported that Couture's recent injury setback could keep Couture out long-term, meaning any trade for the 34-year-old is more likely to materialize in the offseason.

On Couture: I’m told his injury could keep him out long-term. If a move happens, it’s more likely to occur in off-season. He has a 3-team trade list, but is willing to consider additional options. Nashville, Buffalo & Ottawa among teams that expressed interest in the past. (2/2) — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 15, 2024

Couture has a three-team trade list but is willing to consider additional options, per Pagnotta's report, which also states that the Nashville Predators, Buffalo Sabres, and Ottawa Senators have expressed interest in the Sharks' captain in the past.

While San Jose has begun to develop a promising pipeline of young talent, the Sharks'14-33-5 record places the team far away from contention during the 2023-24 NHL season.

San Jose being a seller ahead of the deadline makes the most sense for a team continuing to stockpile assets to build for a long-term future.

Whether the Sharks move a cornerstone piece like Ferraro or Couture remains to be seen, but San Jose's willingness to listen to trade offers sends a loud message about the franchise's desire to commit to rebuilding.