Report: Sharks fire head coach Pete DeBoer

After four straight playoff appearances, Pete DeBoer has been fired in what is being reported as a "hockey decision." (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks have fired head coach Pete DeBoer, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports.

The dismissal was “purely a hockey decision,” according to the report.

Sharks made playoffs in DeBoer’s previous 4 seasons

DeBoer was in his fifth season as the head coach of the Sharks since he led San Jose to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2015-16. The Sharks made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. They lost in the Western Conference Finals to the eventual champion St. Louis Blues last season.

The Sharks are off to a 15-16 start this season and sit in sixth place out of eight teams in the Pacific Division.

Eleven teams in the Western Conference have tallied more than the Sharks’ 32 points in the standings.

