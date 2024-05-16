Report: Sharks considering ex-Red Wings boss Blashill as coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Here’s an out-of-left-field candidate for the Sharks' head coach position.

Jeff Blashill, anybody?

“I think Blashill is someone they’re considering,” Elliotte Friedman reported on his "32 Thoughts" podcast today.

Blashill was the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings from 2015 to 2022, going 204-261-72. He made the Stanley Cup playoffs once, a first-round loss in 2016, before the Red Wings went into a prolonged rebuild.

Blashill has been an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the past two seasons.

Friedman also had plenty of notes about other potential Sharks coaching candidates.

Listen to his podcast for a lot more details, but here’s a quick rundown: