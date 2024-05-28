Report: Sharks beginning second round of head-coaching interviews originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It looks like the San Jose Sharks’ head-coach search has progressed to second interviews.

That’s what Elliotte Friedman reported in his "32 Thoughts" podcast on Monday.

Friedman says that San Jose Sharks assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky has had two interviews and ex-Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill is about to have his second. Ontario Reign bench boss Marco Sturm also has had one, though Friedman didn’t specify if a second was on the way.

Friedman shared a funny Ryan Warsofsky/Brian Rafalski story on his show, which also gave insight into how the insider works.

Last week, Friedman also reported that the San Jose Sharks were considering ex-Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton for the job.

San Jose Hockey Now believes that Tampa Bay assistant coach Jeff Halpern also is in the mix.