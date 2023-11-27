Report: Shaquille Leonard to visit Cowboys

Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard reportedly will visit the Dallas Cowboys, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

Leonard unsurprisingly went unclaimed due to his contract, but there is expected to be some heavy interest in free agency. No date was given for the reported visit.

With Mike McCarthy saying the Cowboys have interest in Shaq Leonard, a source close to the situation says Leonard will visit the Cowboys this week. A specific date hasn't been finalized. @dmn_cowboys — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 26, 2023

While Leonard was waived this week, he was on hand for the Colts’ 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

In fact, he got a nice ovation from the crowd and a “Thank You” video from the team during the game.

Former #Colts LB Darius Shaquille Leonard is at the game today in a suite and he got a massive standing ovation from fans. A pretty cool gesture for a beloved player. pic.twitter.com/GSRQhlFMoR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 26, 2023

We’ll see what happens with this visit, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if there were more on the way. We’ll keep you updated on the latest news regarding his free agency.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire