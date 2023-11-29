Report: Shaquille Leonard plans to decide on new team over the weekend

The two NFC East teams vying for linebacker Shaquille Leonard's services will have to wait a bit for him to make a decision.

After visiting with the Cowboys and Eagles this week, Leonard plans to think over the two teams and make a decision over the weekend, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

But this thinking period could, in theory, allow another team to swoop in and make Leonard a better offer.

Leonard started nine games for the Colts this year before he was released last week. He recorded 65 total tackles with two tackles for loss. He was on the field for 70 percent of the defensive snaps in the nine games played.

A three-time, first-team All-Pro, Leonard missed most of the 2022 season due to injury but is now healthy to play.