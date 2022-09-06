The Buccaneers began the day with just over $1 million in cap space. They have more now.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Bucs restructured the contact of offensive guard Shaq Mason to save more than $6 million against the cap this season.

Mason was scheduled to make $6.5 million in base salary and count $7.382 million against the cap in 2022.

The Bucs acquired Mason in an offseason trade with the Patriots, reuniting him with quarterback Tom Brady. He will start at right guard.

The Bucs also have new starters at right guard (Luke Goedeke) and at center (Robert Hainsey).

Report: Shaq Mason restructures contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk