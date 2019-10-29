Report: Shane Steichen to take over play-calling for Chargers

With Ken Whisenhunt out as offensive coordinator, the Los Angeles Chargers need a new play-caller for the rest of the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chargers intend to have quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen handle play-calling duties with input from head coach Anthony Lynn moving forward.

Steichen played quarterback through college at UNLV before becoming a coach. The majority of his time coaching has come with the Chargers in various roles.

After serving as an offensive assistant at Louisville for a year in 2010, Steichen came to the Chargers as a defensive assistant under Norv Turner in 2011-12. He spent one year with the Cleveland Browns as an offensive quality control coach in 2013 under Rob Chudzinski before returning to the Chargers in 2014. He’s been the quarterbacks coach since 2016.

The Chargers fired Whisenhunt as their offensive coordinator Monday evening. The team has been held to under 40 yards rushing in four straight games with a missed Eddy Pineiro field goal as time expired Sunday in Chicago the only respite from a four-game losing skid.