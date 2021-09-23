Giants offensive lineman Shane Lemieux originally injured his knee July 28, partially tearing the patellar tendon. He returned to play 17 snaps in the opener before landing on injured reserve.

As recently as Monday, coach Joe Judge said he was “hopeful” Lemieux would return this season but conceded he wasn’t certain.

Lemieux, though, will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair the injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The left guard started nine games last season after the Giants made him a fifth-round choice.

Another interior offensive lineman, Nick Gates, is out for the year, too, with a fractured leg.

Billy Price, Ben Bredeson, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder, Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart and Matt Skura are the offensive linemen on the team’s roster.

Report: Shane Lemieux out for the season after knee surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk