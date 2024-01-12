Report: Shane Bowen to interview with Giants for defensive coordinator

The Giants and Jaguars are both looking at a member of the Titans' coaching staff.

According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, Shane Bowen will interview with both teams for their open defensive coordinator position.

Bowen was Tennessee's defensive coordinator under former head coach Mike Vrabel for the last three seasons. In 2023, the Titans finished No. 16 in points allowed and No. 18 in yards allowed. The team had finished No. 2 and No. 1 in rushing yards allowed in 2021 and 2022, respectively. But that mark fell to No. 13 in 2023.

The Jaguars fired former defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell earlier this week. New York mutually agreed to part ways with former coordinator Wink Martindale this week as well.