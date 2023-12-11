Report: Shanahan promised 49ers ‘Christmas present' for DK meltdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Kyle Shanahan's wish is the 49ers' command.

Long before Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was ejected from the 49ers' 28-16 win Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's coach reportedly offered his team some holiday cheer if they could get under the wideout's skin.

Shanahan predicted Metcalf's in-game meltdown during a team meeting Saturday night, the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported in his latest column, showing 49ers players video clips of the receiver's previous outbursts and giving them some motivation to cause one in their Week 14 tilt.

“We will get ‘14’ to lose his mind,” Shanahan told his players, per Silver, before jokingly promising, “Christmas present for whoever gets him.”

Well, it looks like Fred Warner will be handing Shanahan his Christmas list soon.

The 49ers linebacker and Metcalf got into late in Sunday's game after Warner intercepted a pass thrown by Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock. After Metcalf tackled Warner by slamming him to the ground, Warner shoved Metcalf's head toward the turf and a midfield melee ensued.

"Yeah, I don't know what happened, man," Warner told reporters after the game. "I told him he tackles really well, and then, for some reason, he didn't like that. I guess what happened, happened. It's unfortunate, man.

"[He's] got to learn to keep is composure, but happy we came out with the dub."

Both Metcalf and 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir were ejected following the scuffle, and while it might have come a little later than anticipated, Shanahan's players certainly held up their end of the bargain.

Metcalf ended up finishing the game with two receptions for 52 yards and a 31-yard touchdown, which came after the 49ers' top cornerback, Charvarius Ward, was sidelined with a groin injury.

While it remains to be seen if the No. 9-seeded Seahawks will make it to the NFC playoffs and face the 49ers, San Francisco certainly will look to get the best of Metcalf again in the future after its season sweep of Seattle.

