Report: Several teams talking to Bucks about Thon Maker

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker hasn't played any minutes since Jan. 21, and reportedly requested a trade through his agent last week. Saturday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there's a couple of scenarios in play for the uniquely-gifted Sudan native:

Maker remains in play in several trade scenarios, league sources say. Bucks are talking to several teams on possible deals. https://t.co/DjOffpJhQz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2019

As the Bucks have jumped out to the NBA's best record under first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer, Maker's minutes have diminished, averaging just 4.7 points and 2.7 assists. But the 21-year-old remains an intriguing developmental asset for his mobility and guard-like skill set for a player of his size (the 7-footer famously played point guard as a highly-coveted high school recruit in Canada).

The Celtics don't appear to be in play for Maker, but a move like this could have a significant impact on how the Eastern Conference shakes out.

