The Dolphins have an abundance of riches at the wide receiver position. They drafted Jaylen Waddle in the first round last spring; they signed Cedrick Wilson in free agency; and they traded for Tyreek Hill.

It led them to cut Allen Hurns on Thursday.

Will the team make more moves at the position?

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports several teams, including the Eagles, have shown interest in a trade for DeVante Parker. Jackson adds that it’s unclear what the Dolphins will do with Parker. (Translation: We’ll trade him if we get an offer we can’t refuse.)

Parker’s contract runs through 2023, and he is scheduled to make $5.65 million in base salary and count $8.744 million against the cap in 2022.

If he stays, Parker will be the third receiver along with Waddle and Hill, but Wilson also is a capable third receiver. Parker has spent all seven seasons in Miami, and he made 40 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games in 2021.

Report: Several teams showing interest in trade for DeVante Parker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk