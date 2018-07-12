Report: 'Several teams' inquire about a sign-and-trade for Smart

A sign-and-trade deal with the Celtics for Marcus Smart?

Several teams have inquired about it - including the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets - according to Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz.

Source: Several teams - inc the #Grizzlies and #Nets - have inquired about a S-T w/the #Celtics for RFA Marcus Smart, who has already met with Brooklyn. Source also says that Boston has had zero communication or contact w/Smart. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 12, 2018

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told reporters at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas that signing the restricted free agent guard is a "priority" this summer. Smart has met with at least four teams - none of which are the Celtics - the past two days, according to a Boston Globe report. Two of those interested teams are reportedly the Nets and Sacramento Kings. Smart's agent said he was hurt by the lack of attention being shown to him by the Celtics, who can match any offer he gets.

It's possible Smart could sign the Celtics' $6.1 million qualifying offer or a more lucrative one-year deal from Boston before hitting the unrestricted free-agent market next summer. Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reported Tuesday that Smart would "consider" accepting the Celtics' offer from last October, which would be worth more annually than the three-year, $33 million deal recently signed by Jazz guard Dante Exum.

