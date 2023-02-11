Report: Several Colts HC candidates want Gus Bradley as DC

The Indianapolis Colts are hopefully in the final days of their search for a new head coach, and it seems a number of the candidates intend to bring back Gus Bradley as the defensive coordinator.

While new head coaches typically want to fill out their entire staff, Bradley has connections to just about every remaining candidate throughout his coaching career.

Furthermore, it would explain why the Colts have blocked Bradley from leaving for another defensive coordinator job.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported that several of the candidates vying for the head coach job want Bradley back as the defensive coordinator.

“The Colts have blocked a few teams from interviewing defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for the same position because there’s a good chance he stays in Indianapolis. Several candidates for the team’s head-coaching job have told Colts brass in interviews that they intend to bring Bradley and his defensive staff back in 2023.”

Though the offense was extremely disappointing and was the main reason for the team’s demise in 2022, the defense was a bright spot. At all three levels of the unit, there were positives.

Having that consistency and continuity would be huge for a defensive unit that still has some playmakers throughout all three levels, especially if linebacker Shaquille Leonard makes a full recovery following his latest surgery.

The Colts still need to add some depth to the defensive line and cornerback room, but the unit seems to be in pretty good shape entering the offseason.

With a strong support staff of minds like Ron Milus, Nate Ollie and Richard Smith, the defensive staff could be mostly intact despite a new head coach arriving in the Circle City soon.

