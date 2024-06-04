Report: Serie A Sides Eye Premier League Defender for Champions League

Ben Godfrey: A Potential Move to AC Milan and Its Implications for Everton

Everton defender Ben Godfrey could be set for Champions League football next season with AC Milan keen, talkSPORT understands. This move could have significant ramifications for both Godfrey and Everton, reflecting broader trends in football transfers and the strategic manoeuvres of top European clubs.

Godfrey’s Journey at Everton

Ben Godfrey, at 26 years old, has had a fluctuating career at Everton since his £25 million transfer from Norwich City in 2020. Despite a promising start, his appearances have been inconsistent, particularly at the beginning of the 2023/24 season where he only featured twice in the first 17 Premier League matches. Nevertheless, he managed to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, demonstrating his versatility by playing in both full-back positions.

However, with his contract set to expire in 2025, his future at Everton remains uncertain. The potential transfer to AC Milan would mark a significant step in his career, potentially allowing him to join fellow England internationals Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the San Siro.

AC Milan’s Interest and Potential Transfer Dynamics

Milan’s interest in Godfrey underscores their strategic efforts to strengthen their defence. The club, having finished second in Serie A, is keen to bolster its squad with reliable defenders. Godfrey, with his Premier League experience and ability to play in multiple positions, presents an attractive option.

Should the transfer materialise, Everton will face the challenge of finding a suitable replacement, all while absorbing the financial implications of selling Godfrey at a loss. “Everton know they will have to take a huge financial loss on Godfrey having signed him in a deal rising to £25 million from Norwich in 2020,” notes talkSPORT.

Atalanta’s Continued Interest

AC Milan isn’t the only Serie A club eyeing Godfrey. “Milan’s Italian rivals Atalanta also remain interested in the player, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side to also be playing in Europe’s premier competition following their Europa League triumph.” This dual interest highlights Godfrey’s value in the transfer market and the competitive nature of securing top talent in football.

Atalanta’s previous attempt to sign Godfrey during the winter transfer window fell through, but their renewed interest suggests a potential bidding war. Such competition could drive up Godfrey’s market value, benefiting Everton if they decide to sell.

Implications for Everton and Sean Dyche

Losing a player of Godfrey’s calibre would be a significant blow for Everton and manager Sean Dyche. Godfrey’s ability to perform in various defensive roles has been a key asset, particularly in a squad that has faced defensive challenges. His departure would necessitate strategic planning and investment in new talent to fill the void.

Moreover, Everton’s financial landscape will be impacted by the sale. The club must weigh the immediate financial relief against the long-term benefits of retaining a versatile defender who can contribute to their Premier League campaigns.

Conclusion

The potential transfer of Ben Godfrey to AC Milan is a pivotal moment for the player and both clubs involved. For Godfrey, it represents an opportunity to play at the highest level in European football. For Everton, it poses challenges in terms of squad depth and financial management. As the transfer window progresses, this story will be one to watch, highlighting the intricate dynamics of modern football transfers.