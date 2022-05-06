Report: Senior executive Tom Donahoe leaving Eagles

Tom Donahoe is leaving the Eagles’ front office, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Donahoe’s contract expired, and the senior executive told the Eagles in a meeting that it was time to move on, McLane reports. The team and Donahoe declined comment to McLane.

Donahoe, 75, had worked for General Manager Howie Roseman since 2012 and served as a mentor for vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl.

Donahoe worked for the Steelers and Bills, gaining three decades of NFL experience before arriving in Philadelphia. He rose up the ranks in Pittsburgh, serving as the Steelers’ director of football operations from 1993-99, and Donahoe was the Bills’ president/General Manager from 2001-05.

Roseman is reshaping the front office, with the departures of senior scouts Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown for promotions as assistant General Managers with the Bears and Giants, respectively. Vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche is expected to join the Browns.

The Eagles reportedly also fired director of scouting operations Casey Weidl, Andy Weidl’s brother, as well as player personnel executive T.J. McCreight, southwest area scout Shawn Heinlen and scouting assistant Evan Pritt.

