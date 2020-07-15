We’ve all had (or been) annoyingly loud hotel neighbors — but nobody quite like Miami’s Jimmy Butler.

Security got a noise complaint about one of the NBA Walt Disney World bubble hotel rooms, and when staff went to the door they found Butler, drenched in sweat, saying he was working out and dribbling a ball around in his room. All that according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and TNT, who is in the bubble.

During the quarantine period in Orlando last week, Jimmy Butler got reported for a disturbance complaint after dribbling in his hotel room 😅 (via @ChrisBHaynes | @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/Z3ch9wUYiv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 15, 2020





Considering Butler is known for early — like 3 a.m. early — workouts, there’s a good chance this happened when most of the hotel was sleeping.

If one were into conspiracy theories, one might think Butler called security on himself then made sure the story was leaked, just to make sure the legend of his work ethic carried into the bubble. I’m not saying that did happen, I’m saying there is a better than zero chance it happened that way.

In other Butler related news, he told reporters on Tuesday he was not going to have a social justice message on his jersey, but he also didn’t want to have his name there. He wanted the space blank. It seems unlikely the NBA will let that happen.

Report: Security called to Jimmy Butler’s hotel room because of workout out, dribbling originally appeared on NBCSports.com