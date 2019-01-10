Report: Second baseman Dozier agrees to $9 million deal with Nationals

Second baseman Brian Dozier agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports.

Dozier received interest from multiple teams, including the New York Mets, after splitting last season between the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers. Dozier played the final 47 games of the season with the Dodgers following a midseason trade but had only 26 hits in 143 at-bats.

He posted a career-low .215 batting average but still posted decent power numbers with 21 home runs -- 16 with the Twins -- and 30 doubles.

Dozier, 32, is two years removed from a 42-homer, 99-RBI season in 2016. He hit 34 home runs with 93 RBIs in 2017.

