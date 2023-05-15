Report: SEC program contender to flip Ohio State wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith

Back in December, when Florida wide receiver Jeremiah Smith committed to Ohio State, it was another impressive recruiting win for then wide receiver coach Brian Hartline.

Fast forward to the middle of May and now Smith has scheduled multiple official visits aside from his trip to Columbus. The number one wide receiver in the country, and second overall player according to the 247Sports composite, will also visit Georgia and Florida.

Just one of those schools, the Bulldogs, according to a report 247Sports quotes their director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, believes they are a legit threat to flip the star receiver.

Wiltfong states that due to the relationship between Smith and former Buckeye quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, who is leaning towards committing to the Bulldogs, “puts Georgia as the biggest threat to flip.”

The report did go on to state that it’s going to be “tough to flip a receiver from Ohio State,” due to Hartline and the way he recruits not just the player but the family as well.

Personally, I agree with this statement, as Smith has been one of the biggest recruiters for the Buckeyes on Twitter. He would play for arguably the best position coach in the country at developing talent and sending them to the NFL. Not to mention the offense that head coach Ryan Day runs isn’t afraid to air it out unlike Georgia’s.

It is worth monitoring what Smith says or doesn’t say leading up to and following his two other visits. Like with most Florida recruits, this one isn’t over until the national letter of intent is received.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire