Report: SEC decides on 8-game conference schedule for 2024 season

The 2024 college football season will be one that fans from around the country will remember forever. SEC expansion will once again be at the forefront of the college football world when the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns officially join the conference.

One of the biggest questions marks for the Southeastern Conference, as they navigate this new endeavor, is how they manage the conference schedule with the 16-team conference. The debate between an eight or nine-game conference schedule for each team has been discussed ad nauseam and it appears that we finally have our answer, at least as far as the 2024 season is concerned.

It is being reported that the SEC and Commissioner Greg Sankey have decided to go with an eight-game schedule for the 2024 season. Also part of that decision is that the conference will abandon the two divisions within the conference.

The decision comes as the conference holds its annual SEC Spring Meetings from Destin, Florida.

In 2024, there will be no divisions in SEC, 16-teams & only 8 league game schedule — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 1, 2023

It is also being reported by SEC communications director, Chuck Dunlap, that each team’s conference schedule will be released on June 14 on a special primetime show on the SEC Network. Also, SEC members will be required to play their eight conference opponents and at least one Power Five or major independent opponent.

Each school’s opponents for the 2024 season will be announced June 14 on a special primetime show on the SEC Network, and dates of games will be announced at a later date. — Chuck Dunlap 🏈 (@SEC_Chuck) June 1, 2023

