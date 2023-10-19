Report: SEC Baseball Tournament to stay in Hoover in 2024

There are discussions every year when the SEC Baseball Tournament rolls around. Should the conference tournament be moved to another location? That question has appeared even more with the fact that Texas and Oklahoma will be joining the conference in 2024.

However, D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported that in a vote last month, the SEC coaches opted unanimously to keep the tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

The discussions to move the tournament aren’t because people have a big problem with Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, it is just the fact that there seems to be at least one rain delay every year. That isn’t the venue’s fault. They can’t control the weather. Weather delays are bound to happen wherever you go unless you play in a dome.

Where would it get moved to? Globe Life Park? It hosts the Big 12 tournament. What about Houston? It’s not really a centralized location. It seems as though there is no better option. We just have to hope for better weather.

Although, I think it would be a good idea to use the Hoover Met and the Birmingham Barons’ stadium as a venue. That might help with scheduling if the tournament runs into time constraints.

For now, the conference tournament will remain in Hoover, Alabama.

I'm told that #SEC coaches voted in mid-September on where to have the conference baseball tournament, and the vote was unanimous to stay at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) October 19, 2023

