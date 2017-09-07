Report: Sebastian Janikowski takes $1 million pay cut

There were rumblings about a possible parting of the ways between the Raiders and kicker Sebastian Janikowski earlier this week due to the team’s desire to pay Janikowski less than the $4 million salary his contract called for him to make this season.

The team never brought in another kicker, however, and word on Wednesday night was that they’d resolved any differences that existed between them. That resolution apparently includes the change to Janikowski’s salary that the Raiders hoped to get.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Janikowski has agreed to a $1 million pay cut in the final year of his current deal. It will be Janikowski’s 18th season with the Raiders.

Rapoport suggests that the $1 million in savings could be directed toward tackle Donald Penn, who held out through the summer in hopes of landing more money and said he had faith that he’d get a new deal from the team when he reported late in August.