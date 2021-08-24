Report: Seattle Seahawks worked out Geno Atkins on Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks hosted former Bengal Geno Atkins as he worked out for the team Monday.

After appearing in a career-low eight games with zero starts, he’s believed to be fully recovered after undergoing rotator cuff surgery.

If the 33-year-old decides to sign with the team, he would reunite with defensive end Carlos Dunlap. As a duo they helped mold the Bengals defense as one of the best in the league from 2011-2015.

Historically, Atkins has been healthy. Having played in 96 consecutive games before his injury a season ago. He tried to play through the injury, but struggled, which might have affected his free agency value.

For his career, Atkins has 75.5 sacks. Where his decline is evident is he’s only amassed 4.5 in 24 games over the last two seasons.

If he’s fully healthy and can play like he did pre-injury, the eight-time Pro Bowler would be a major addition to the Seahawks.