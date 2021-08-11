Report: Seattle Seahawks release Aldon Smith

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Amid ongoing legal troubles, defensive end Aldon Smith is set to be released by the Seattle Seahawks. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the news:

In April, the Seahawks signed Smith to a one-year deal. Days after, the former No. 7 overall pick had a warrant issued for his arrest in Louisiana. Allegedly, Smith was involved in an altercation outside of a local coffee shop.

At this time, there has been no confirmation on the reasoning for Smith’s release, however, the pending legal situation is looming.

After not showing up to spring workouts including mandatory minicamp, Smith first suited up for the Seahawks during training camp. During his first media availability, Smith decline to comment on the ongoing off-field situation.

Smith’s arraignment for the case was moved from July to Aug. 24.

