Report: Seattle Seahawks give Pete Carroll rich, five-year extension

Pete Carroll is one of the best coaches in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks are making sure he stays with them until he is ready to step away from football.

Adam Schefter reported Sunday Seattle is giving its coach a five-year extension. The contract will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

