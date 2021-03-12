Report: Seattle Seahawks will not tender G Jordan Simmons originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The new NFL league year is set to start next week, and the Seahawks are already making the necessary offseason decisions to see what the roster will look like prior to that.

The first order of business the Seahawks have been taking care of is the exclusive rights free agent and restricted free agent tenders.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported the Seahawks tendered OG Kyle Fuller, DT Bryan Mone, and CB Ryan Neal

for the 2021 NFL season.

On Friday, Henderson reports that the Seahawks will not be tendering guard Jordan Simmons.

I'm told the Seahawks are not tendering guard Jordan Simmons, a restricted free agent. He could be back with Seattle, but it won't be on an RFA tender. Simmons started six games last season and split time at left guard with Mike Iupati, who just retired. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 12, 2021

Simmons joined the Seahawks back in 2018 around training camp off of waivers.

During his three years in Seattle, Simmons has been mostly plagued with injury throughout his career.

However, he did start seven games during the 2021 season, including the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Simmons not ben tendered shouldn’t be a surprise, but it would not be a surprise if the Seahawks announced that he will be coming back with a lesser contract.

The Seahawks are doing whatever they can to save as much money as they possibly can.