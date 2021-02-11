Report: Seattle Seahawks getting more calls about Russell Wilson

Report: Seahawks getting more calls about Russell Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After Russell Wilson publicly aired out his grievances with the Seattle Seahawks organization, calling to be more involved in the team’s personnel decisions, teams continue to phone Seattle about the star QB’s availability.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, more teams have reached out to Seattle’s front office in regard to Wilson as a potential trade target.

"Amidst all the media hoopla in recent days, it's no surprise ... more teams continue to call the Seahawks about the availability, potentially, of Russell Wilson," Pelissero said Thursday. "Those teams, from what they have picked up on so far, have gotten no indication that the Seahawks are in any way inclined to trade their star quarterback. ... (But) the more that Wilson talks, the more other teams are going to be trying to figure out exactly what's going...

They'll be calling the Seahawks, who probably are also trying to figure out exactly what's going on here.

The rumor mill was churning when teams began reaching out about Wilson’s availability earlier this week. Less than 24 hours later, Jason La Canfora reported the eight-time Pro Bowler’s camp was “increasingly frustrated by the Seahawks inability to protect him.”

He echoed those sentiments during a rare offseason availability with Seattle reporters.

“I’m frustrated getting hit too much,” Wilson said via Zoom about being sacked 394 times in nine years. “I’m frustrated with that.”

Wilson is coming off a 12-4 season that ended with an abrupt playoff loss to the Rams in which he was sacked five times. The Seahawks also haven’t been to a Super Bowl since 2014 nor have they appeared in a conference championship since then, despite making the playoffs in five of the past six seasons.

As someone who strongly desires a legacy with multiple Super Bowl championships, Wilson is unsatisfied with being just good. He wants to be great.

It would be unlikely for the Seahawks to part ways with Wilson, who is entering the third year of a five-year contract that will pay him an average of $35 million, as he’s also been a vocal participant in the hiring of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. A pre-June 2 trade would also spark a $39 million cap charge for the 2021 season.

Wilson’s contract also has a no-trade clause, meaning if Seattle was interested in moving him, it would need the 32-year-old QBs approval first.

For now, Seattle has given no consideration to moving Wilson, but that doesn’t mean they won’t change their mind next year, as NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo noted.

"There is a day, I don't know, maybe in the not-too-distant future, where Russell Wilson is a quarterback for a team that is not the Seattle Seahawks," Garafolo said during Thursday's NFL NOW. "This is really a, I don't want to say rocky relationship, but it's a relationship where Russ is always wanting stuff -- including money, by the way. In the last two contract negotiations, things have gotten hairy at times. And Russ and his agent have held out for every last dollar. It's not like a Patrick Mahomes situation.

"Russell Wilson has done short-term deals, four-year extensions, and that's hampered the Seahawks at times in their ability to go spend money elsewhere on the roster. In the meantime, Russ always kind of wants something and he's always kind of knocking on the door, and saying, 'We should do this, we should do that.' He's a high-energy guy and he's always kind of going, going, going, looking to make himself better, how to make the team better, and I just think at some point in the future the Seahawks go, 'You know what Russ you have your fresh start elsewhere; we'll look to turn this over to another quarterback at some point in the future.'

Wilson’s media tour continues on Friday with The Ellen Show, so the end of the week should add more gasoline to the fire in the coming days.