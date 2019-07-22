Report: Seattle Seahawks DT Jarran Reed suspended 6 games

The Seattle Seahawks roster took a big hit on Monday, just three days before the team's first practice of training camp.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed has been suspended the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Rapoport said the suspension stems from an incident in early 2017, and Reed's appeal was denied last Friday. Reed faced a domestic-violence charge in April 2017, where a woman alleged that Reed assaulted her in April in a Bellevue home. Reed was never charged or arrested in the incident.

Sources: #Seahawks standout DL Jarran Reed is being suspended 6 games for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy for an incident from early 2017. He was not charged or arrested. His appeal was denied Friday morning. Huge on-field impact. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2019

The Seahawks issued the following statement Monday morning: "We are of the situation involving Jarran Reed and have followed league and law enforcement protocol since the alleged incident in April of 2017."

Reed's suspension will have massive roster implications. At the top of the roster, it leaves a void at defensive tackle. Reed is Seattle's top interior defensive lineman having posted a career high 10.5 sacks in 2018. Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods are likely candidates to assume an expanded role in Reed's absence.

Other defensive tackles who are on the roster bubble now also have a better shot at making the Seahawks final 53-man roster at the end of August. Reed will be able to participate in training camp and the preseason, but he'll be moved to the suspended list once cuts are made ahead of the 1 p.m. PT deadline on Saturday Aug., 31. That will open up a roster spot for guys like Nazair Jones, Jamie Meder, Bryan Mone, Jay-Tee Tiuli and Demarcus Christmas.

Reed will miss games against the Cincinatti Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns. He'll be eligible to return to the active roster ahead of a Week 7 home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

