Report: Seattle Seahawks called Dallas about acquiring Aldon Smith

The Seattle Seahawks defense could use help rushing the passer, that much is evident from the defense allowing a league-high 368.7 passing yards per game.

Well, Seattle traded with the Cincinnati Bengals for Carlos Dunlap earlier this week but was he not the Seahawks' first choice?

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday morning, Seattle was among the teams who called the Dallas Cowboys about trading for defensive end Aldon Smith. However, the Cowboys said Smith was not on the table, signaling the team wants to sign the 30-year-old to an extension given he's on a one-year, $2 million deal worth up to $4 million.

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Cowboys have parted ways with a few defensive players but one guy they refused to trade when teams called recently was Aldon Smith, whose career resurgence should eventually lead to a longer-term deal with Dallas. pic.twitter.com/eMiiaOlrAn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 31, 2020

"The Seahawks were amongst the teams who checked in with the Cowboys because they were interested in acquiring [Smith]," reported Garafolo.

Seattle ranks 26th with just 1.5 sacks per game and has lost edge rusher Bruce Irvin for the season with a torn ACL. The Seahawks signed him in the offseason to be one of the key pieces to help its pass rush.

Smith has recorded 34 tackles (20 solo) and 4.0 sacks through seven games this season, including three sacks of Russell Wilson in his Week 3 game against Seattle. This is Smith's first NFL action since 2015 due to being suspended one year for violating the league's substance abuse policy, and later being arrested on a number of charges including domestic violence, assault and false imprisonment.

Oakland released Smith following an alleged domestic violence incident on March 5, 2018. Dallas signed Smith on April 1, 2020 in hopes of providing pass rush help due to Robert Quinn, who led Dallas with 11.5 sacks in 2019, signing with Chicago.