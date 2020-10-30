Report: Seattle Seahawks to add RB Alex Collins to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Help is on the way.

With the top three running backs in Seattle all dealing with various injuries, the Seahawks will add running back Alex Collins to the practice squad, ESPN's Brady Henderson reports.

The Seahawks are bringing in RB Alex Collins to begin COVID-19 testing today, a source tells me. Once he finishes, he’ll be an option to join their practice squad as early as next week. Seattle needs backfield depth with Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer all banged up. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 30, 2020

He can join the team as early as next week.

Collins was selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Arkansas and signed a four-year deal worth $2.2 million overall with a $184,000 bonus with the team. However, Collins could never break into the top-three running backs on the depth chart and was waived ahead of his sophomore season on September 2, 2017.

Three days later, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens, who got his first career start with on October 10, 2017 in a 26-9 loss to the Pittsburg Steelers. When presumed starter Danny Woodhead returned, the Ravens kept Collins as the starter throughout the season who ended with 973 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2018, he entered the season the starter and ended up with 10 starts, 411 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, along with 15 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown before being placed on Injured Reserve on December 1, 2018.

In March of 2019, Baltimore waived the former Seahawk when Collins was arrested after a car crash. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug and gun charges after being initially charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams and a handgun in the vehicle.

He hasn't played in the NFL since but he did workout for Detroit recently and given the NFL's new practice squad policy due to COVID-19, it doesn't hurt for the Seahawks to bring in an experienced ball carrier like Collins.

On Thursday, Chris Carson (foot), Carlos Hyde (hamstring), and Travis Homer (knee) all did not practice ahead of Seattle's Week 8 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. With Rashaad Penny still recovering from a torn ACL that ended his 2019 season, that leaves rookie DeeJay Dallas as the only healthy running back on the roster.

