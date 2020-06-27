Report: Seattle not on Jadeveon Clowney’s list of top landing spots

When NFL free agency began in March, Jadeveon Clowney was one of the NFL's best players to hit the market. But over 100 days later, the star edge rusher remains unsigned.

A new report via Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network suggests Clowney's latest list of desired landing spots aren't anywhere near Seattle.

"I was told the two teams on top of Clowney's list, as far as where he would like to end up are the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints," Pauline said. "He would definitely help both of those teams."

Pauline made it clear that while Clowney may have interest in joining the Cowboys or Saints, that doesn't mean either team can afford to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler's services.

Both of them are a little bit cash-strapped. The Saints shave less than $9m under the cap. The Cowboys are about $11.2 million below the cap. So, I don't think either of that is going to be enough to bring Clowney in. They would have to do some significant maneuvering of salary in order to bring him in for a year, if in fact those teams want him. I don't know that they want him. I know that Clowney would like, wouldn't mind ending up with either the Cowboys or the Saints from what I'm told. -- Tony Pauline

Last month, it was reported that the Titans, Browns, Eagles and Ravens were also interested in Clowney. The 27-year-old made it clear he also hasn't ruled out a return to Seattle.

I loved Seattle when I was there this last year. I loved everybody on the coaching staff. I wouldn't trade them guys in. I hope we can work something out if anything happens. I did like it up there. I love Russ. I loved all the guys I played with. -- Jadeveon Clowney

Pauline also mentioned that Clowney could set his sights on a one-year deal, rather than say a three-year deal with a "middle-of-the-road franchise."

"If he can get a decent one-year deal from a team that was in the playoffs, a team that he could help take to the next level…I'm told he would be very happy to do that," Pauline said.

As far as we know, Clowney still desires the $17-18 million price tag annually for any potential deal. NBC Sports' Mike Florio reported in June that Seattle's best offer has been in the ballpark of $15 million.

The six-year pro tallied 31 tackles and three-sacks in 2019, despite being limited to 11 starts due to a core muscle injury. Clowney underwent offseason surgery to repair the sports hernia and has since recovered.

In the meantime, Seattle added Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa to aid a pass rush that had just 28 sacks last season. The pair of former Seahawks will be making their second stint in the PNW and figure to be key figures in the team's pass rush in 2020. Irvin and Mayowa had a combined 15.5 sacks in 2019.

Report: Seattle not on Jadeveon Clowneys list of top landing spots originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest