Report: Sean Smith to stand trial for felony assault and battery

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge decided in a Tuesday preliminary hearing there was enough evidence to proceed to trial, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Raiders cornerback Sean Smith will stand trial on charges felony assault and battery stemming from a July 4 incident in Pasadena involving his sister's ex-boyfriend.

Raiders cornerback Sean Smith will stand trial on charges felony assault and battery stemming from a July 4 incident in Pasadena involving his sister's ex-boyfriend.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge decided in a Tuesday preliminary hearing there was enough evidence to proceed to trial, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Smith will be arraigned on Jan. 3, a few days after the Raiders' regular-season finale against the Chargers. If convicted, he could face a maximum of seven years in prison.

Two witnesses identified Smith as a man who stomped Christopher Woods' head in the Old Town neighborhood of Pasadena.

According to the L.A. Times, Woods had a metal plate installed under his right eye and had surgery to repair five facial fractures. Woods also tore a knee ligament and testified to having blurry vision. He also said he will need more surgery.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Woods has also reportedly filed a civil suit against Smith and his employer, the Oakland Raiders, seeking damages. The Raiders are accused of training Smith to "injure and disable" people.

Smith will have two years left on a four-year, $38 million contract signed during the 2016 offseason. He's scheduled to make $8.25 million base salary, though he has no guaranteed money left in the deal. The Raiders could release him without dead money against the salary cap.

Smith has 28 tackles, four passes defensed and a team-high two interceptions. He struggled to start the year, but has played far better in the second half.