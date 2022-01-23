Report: Sean Payton not yet committed to returning to Saints in 2022

Report: Sean Payton not yet committed to Saints return in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Will the New Orleans Saints be joining the eight NFL teams currently looking for a head coach?

Sean Payton has led the Saints since 2006, but a recent report suggested he could be ready to move on.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Payton has "not committed to returning" for another season in New Orleans. The 58-year-old coach, who has a Super Bowl and seven division titles in 15 seasons, has three years remaining on his contract.

Payton reportedly has been on vacation for more than a week, and he is likely using the time to mull over his options. If he were to leave the Saints, Rapoport said Payton would likely step away from coaching in 2022 but could return in the future with a different organization.

The Saints went 9-8 in 2021 despite having four different starting quarterbacks -- Jameis Winston (5-2), Taysom Hill (4-1), Trevor Siemian (0-4) and Ian Book (0-1).