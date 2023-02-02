Report: Sean Payton meeting with Broncos DC Ejiro Evero on Thursday

On the same day that news broke that Vic Fangio will officially join the Miami Dolphins after the Super Bowl, there’s also news on the Ejiro Evero front.

Incoming new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton will meet with Evero on Thursday to discuss the possibility of him remaining with the team in 2023 as defensive coordinator, according to a report from Backstage Media’s Michael Silver.

Payton was believed to view Fangio as one of his preferred DC candidates, but with the veteran coach going to Miami, the Broncos would be wise to retain Evero for another season, if he wants to stay.

Evero drew interest from all five teams with head coach openings this offseason — including Denver — and the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are yet to fill their HC positions.

Evero is a candidate for the Colts job and the Cards job, and the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons showed interest in him as a DC candidate. If Evero does not become an HC this offseason, the Broncos will presumably try to get him to stay in Denver.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire