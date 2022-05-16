Report: Sean Payton to join FOX Sports as a studio panelist for 2022

Dylan Sanders
·1 min read
Dylan Sanders
1 min read
In his first post-football move, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will be joining FOX Sports as a studio panelist for 2022 per NBC Sports’ Mike Florio. He’ll step in for NFL Sunday broadcasts during off-weeks for Jimmy Johnson, who has been working remotely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Payton will be joining the crew of Terry Bradshaw. Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer.

Payton dropped some hints of the move last night, updating his Twitter banner to the FOX Sports logo. This does not clear up very much in terms of Payton’s future, as a rumors of a return to football will always be looming, but at least for this season he will not be joining any NFL team.

