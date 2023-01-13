Report: Sean Payton has ‘been doing homework’ on Cardinals job, likes Kyler Murray
Sean Payton has done his homework on the Cardinals. NFL Network reports that he likes Kyler Murray and the opportunity to hire his own GM:
NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object. The league told officials to watch for the practice, according to FootballZebras.com. NFL rules are clear that no object of any kind [more]
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
In the aftermath of the serious events that prompted the postponement and eventual cancellation of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals, the NFL decided to change its existing rules to account for home-field advantage in the AFC Championship round and the AFC wild-card round. What happened to the divisional round? The league [more]
