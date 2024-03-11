Report: Sean Murphy-Bunting headed to Cardinals

The Cardinals have agreed to terms with cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Titans signed Murphy-Bunting to a one-year, $5 million deal a year ago to be the starter opposite Kristian Fulton. He started 14 games, played 840 snaps and totaled 57 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Murphy-Bunting spent his first four seasons in Tampa after the Buccaneers made him a second-round pick in 2019.

The Titans have Roger McCreary at the position but will need two more starting-caliber corners, with Kristian Fulton also expected to leave in free agency.