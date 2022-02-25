Report: Sean McVay won't pursue any TV jobs, will return to Rams after Super Bowl win

Sean McVay is going to try to run it back in Los Angeles.

Though there were plenty of rumors that he may leave for a television job, McVay is planning to stay and coach the Rams for another season, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Sean McVay told ESPN today that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and he is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super-Bowl title. pic.twitter.com/0eUHzQ7Zue — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2022

McVay has been linked to several potential TV jobs following the Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. He was asked about the speculation after their win, too, and his answer didn’t help.

“We’ll see,” McVay said when asked if he would coach the Rams next season.

“I’m just enjoying this moment right now. I’m really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that.”

There were reports that Fox was considering McVay as a possible replacement for Troy Aikman — who is now reportedly in talks with ESPN for a massive deal to join the “Monday Night Football” booth. McVay was also connected to a potential job with Amazon, which is taking over Thursday night games this fall.

Fox is now reportedly negotiating with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to potentially replace Aikman and join Joe Buck on its top broadcasting team.

McVay just wrapped up his fifth season with the Rams, which marked his first head coaching job in the league after a long stint as an assistant with the Washington Commanders. The 36-year-old holds a 55-26 overall record.

While there were plenty of reasons to question his eventual direction, McVay’s future has been decided. At least for the immediate future, he’ll be on the sidelines with the Rams.