Report: Sean McVay will be back with Rams in 2022 amid early retirement rumors

During his final media appearance on Friday before the Super Bowl, Sean McVay was asked if he’s going to be someone who coaches into his late 60s like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll.

His response was a swift, “Hell no. No chance.”

He said it with a smile and laugh, but he’s said before that he worries about burnout and won’t be a coach who sticks around for another 30 years.

McVay then talked about wanting to start a family and a desire to find balance. That added to speculation that he might step away from coaching soon to pursue a career in broadcasting, which has been rumored recently.

Well, if McVay is going to leave coaching early, it won’t be after this season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said he texted McVay and asked if he’ll be back in 2022. McVay responded, “I’m committed to this team and coaching.”

From @NFLTotalAccess: No, #Rams coach Sean McVay won't be walking away after the Super Bowl. He texted me, "I’m committed to this team and coaching." pic.twitter.com/Mt9NImDf4f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

It’s odd that at 36-year-old coach has already had to address retirement rumors, but that’s where we’re at with McVay. There was never really any doubt that he’d be back in 2022, outside of one rumor that suggested he could walk away from coaching if the Rams win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

That came from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, who speculated that McVay could make $10 million a year as a broadcaster if he were to leave after the Rams win the Super Bowl.

The other one is Sean McVay. It is not yet clear if he would want to do it, but TV executives would be interested. If the Rams were to win the Super Bowl, McVay could walk away and likely make at least $10 million in a booth. He also could wait and be choosy in his next job. Sean Payton and Kurt Warner are among a list that could be considered.

McVay hasn’t expressed interest in broadcasting or leaving coaching, outside of his comments on Friday about wanting to start a family, but it seems at least for now, he’s committed to the Rams and helping this organization win.

