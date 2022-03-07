Report: Sean McDermott, Heath Farwell disagreed on final kick vs. Chiefs

There is still no official word from anyone with the Buffalo Bills as to what happened on the final kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC postseason.

The Bills were eliminated by the Chiefs despite having the lead in the game with 13 seconds left. As things turned out, Kansas City went on to tie the game in those few ticks of the clock… and then KC won the contest in overtime.

One of the most controversial moments, amongst the numerous that took place in the series of events that unfolded, was the kickoff.

With 13 seconds remaining, Bills kicker Tyler Bass booted the ball in the end zone for a touchback. Buffalo evidently did not opt for a squib kick which likely would have ticked some seconds off the clock.

At least, head coach Sean McDermott did not want to do this.

Reportedly we have some slight context into those seconds via NFL blog Go Long run by league insider Tyler Dunne.

Speaking to some players anonymously, a laundry list of items were aired out. Via the report, it was said that McDermott wanted the Bills have Bass kick the ball into the end zone.

Heath Farwell, who has since left his post as Buffalo’s special teams coordinator, reportedly wanted Bass to squib kick the ball. There was some sort of disagreement.

A final note via Go Long went on to say that Farwell discussed the situation with McDermott on the sideline then talked to the kick coverage team. But the message never got to Bass to squib it.

While this is an anonymous report from players, it was noticed by onlookers that something like this might have gone on in those few moments.

Siran Neal was a defender on the Bills’ kick coverage team. He was spotted putting his arms in the air wondering what happened when the ball was kicked into the end zone. This does add some weight to the report.

While perhaps Buffalo still doesn’t have full answers as to what happened with the Bills, this might be as close as the team gets to pulling the curtain back.

Publicly, all we’ve heard from McDermott is that “execution” did not happen.

Which amounts to not giving much of an answer at all.

