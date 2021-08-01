Report: Sean Mannion signing with Seahawks

Veteran quarterback Sean Mannion worked out for three teams this week. He is signing with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mannion also worked out for the Jets and Giants this week, but he has a tie to Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron from their time together with the Rams.

He spent the past two years with the Vikings backing up Kirk Cousins after playing his first four seasons for the Rams. Mannion started one game for Minnesota in 2019.

He’s completed 60.8 percent of his 74 career passes for 384 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Seahawks have Geno Smith, Alex McGough and Danny Etling behind Russell Wilson, but it seems likely that McGough or Etling is on his way out.

