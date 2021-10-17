Report: Sean Kugler, Spencer Whipple to handle offensive playcalling for Cardinals

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not in Cleveland with the team after testing positive for COVID-19 this week and his absence will lead to changes in duties for some of the team’s assistant coaches.

The Cardinals announced that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching responsibilities during the game. Kingsbury also calls the team’s offensive plays and filling that role will also involve a couple of coaches.

Chris Mortensen reports that offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler and assistant wide receivers coach Spencer Whipple will be handling the playcalling duties against the Browns. Whipple was the passing game coordinator at UMass before joining the Cardinals in 2019 while Kugler spent five years as the head coach at UTEP in addition to numerous NFL jobs.

The Cardinals staff will also be without quarterbacks coach Cam Turner because of a positive COVID-19 test. Pass rusher Chandler Jones and defensive lineman Zach Allen are on the COVID-19 reserve list and will not play.

