Report: Seahawks working on hiring Jay Harbaugh as special teams coach

The University of Michigan already has replaced Jay Harbaugh as its special teams coordinator. Harbaugh was expected to follow his father, Jim, as the special teams coordinator with the Chargers.

Instead, Jay Harbaugh likely is headed to Seattle.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Seahawks are working on a deal to make Harbaugh their special teams coordinator. That would reunite him with new head coach Mike Macdonald, who was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021.

Harbaugh and Macdonald also worked together with the Ravens in 2014, with Macdonald as a defensive intern and Harbaugh as offensive quality control coach.

Harbaugh, 34, also coached running backs and safeties at Michigan and was safeties/special teams coordinator the past two seasons.

Larry Izzo served as Seattle’s special teams coordinator the past three years.