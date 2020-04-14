Report: Seahawks withdraw exclusive rights tender on Malik Turner

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from wide receiver Malik Turner. ESPN's Field Yates reported on Tuesday that the Seahawks withdrew their exclusive rights tender on Turner, indicating he's no longer in the team's plans for 2020.

As Yates noted, it's a rare move for a team to make, and had Turner signed the tender prior to Tuesday, Seattle wouldn't have had the option to withdraw the offer.

Turner had 15 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown in 2019. His top highlight was a 33-yard touchdown catch on a trick play against the Eagles in the regular season. Turner made a fine over-the-shoulder catch on the play. However his lowlight was costly, a notorious drop on Seattle's final drive in the Divisional Round against the Packers. If not for that drop, the Seahawks may have gone on to score a game-winning touchdown and earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

Removing Turner from the picture is good news for Philip Dorsett, David Moore and John Ursua, all of whom will compete for playing time behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. It's also a strong indication that the Seahawks are likely to dip into a deep wide receiver class in next week's draft.

