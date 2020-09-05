Report: Seahawks waiving DE/LB Shaquem Griffin, Shaquill’s twin brother

The Seattle Seahawks are placing one of their most popular players on waivers, parting ways with defensive end/linebacker, Shaquem Griffin.

“The Seahawks are waiving DE/LB Shaquem Griffin, per source. A 2018 fifth-round pick, Shaquem seemed to have found a home as a pass-rusher/strongside LB, but now he’ll be available on waivers,” Michael-Shawn Dugar of the Athletic tweeted Saturday morning. “An aside: His twin bro Shaquill is in a contract year.”

Other media outlets have since confirmed the report.

Seattle selected Griffin in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Central Florida, where he played with his twin brother, cornerback, Shaquill Griffin. Shaquill was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round just the year before.

The Seahawks undoubtedly hope Griffin will clear waivers and can be added back to the practice squad keeping the fan-favorite twins together in Seattle.

This story is continuing to develop.

