Report: Seahawks have waived QB Paxton Lynch

Seattle has made its first move. According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks have waived QB Paxton Lynch.

It's not a surprise given that Geno Smith was clearly the better quarterback in the preseason. Even if Smith's knee injury is more serious than initially believed, this move means that Seattle will look outside its current roster in order to find Russell Wilson's backup.

A source tells the Seattle Times is that Paxton Lynch has been waived. So Geno Smith the backup QB. No surprise there. Seahawks may try to keep Lynch on the practice squad. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 30, 2019

The practice squad is still an option if the Seahawks want to keep Lynch around. He's still eligible as he only has two accrued seasons in the NFL.

Smith completed 4-of-7 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night against the Raiders. Lynch completed just 1-of-7 attempts for four yards. We'll know more about Smith's injury on Monday when Pete Carroll speaks to the media next.

Seattle will announce the rest of its cuts on Saturday as the club must meet the NFL's 1:00 p.m. PT deadline. At that point, the roster must be trimmed to 53 players.

