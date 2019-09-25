(Updated: 9:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday)



ESPN's Adam Schefter reproted that the Seattle Seahawks have traded tight end Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Seattle received a 2020 fifth-round pick as compensation in the deal. It could end up being a fairly high fifth-rounder as well given Pittsburgh is currently 0-3 and Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season.





The trade appears to be a steal for the Seahawks. Vannett was limited as a pass catcher and didn't provide much as a blocker, either. Vannett has a Pro Football Focus grade of just 50.1 through three games with a 53.2 run blocking grade and a meager 25.1 pass blocking grade. He has four receptions on five targets for 38 yards this season. Seattle's 2016 third-round pick leaves the Seahawks with 48 career receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns.

Will Dissly is the only tight end remaining on the roster which initially made it appear that Jacob Hollister would be promoted from the practice squad. Hollister showed during training camp that he's a more than capable pass catcher. However, Adam Caplan has reported that Seattle is likely to reunite with Luke Willson and sign the veteran tight end on Wednesday. The Seahawks originally drafted Willson in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He caught 12 total touchdowns (playoffs included) during his five seasons in Seattle.

Ed Dickson, the other tight end on the roster who is currently on Injured Resere, isn't eligible to return until Seattle's ninth game.

The Seahawks now own 10 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: a first, two seconds, a third, two fourths, two fifths, a sixth and a seventh.

Report: Seahawks trade Nick Vannett to Steelers, potentially signing Luke Willson originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest