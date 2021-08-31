Report: Seahawks trade for CB Sidney Jones

James Best
·1 min read
Report: Seahawks trade for CB Sidney Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Sidney Jones is returning home.

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly acquired Jones in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jacksonville will receive a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Jones spent his collegiate career playing on the Washington Huskies' vaunted 2015 and 2016 defenses, earning First-Team All-Pac 12 honors both seasons.

He entered the 2017 NFL Draft as one of the best cornerback prospects but suffered an Achilles injury during his Pro Day that dropped him to the second round, where he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles 43rd overall. 

While injuries have been a problem for Jones in the past, the Seahawks desperately need help at the outside cornerback spot.

Akhello Witherspoon and D.J. Reed are projected to be the Week 1 starters, but rookie Tre Brown is dealing with knee soreness.

Jones provides some much-needed depth for Seattle after they acquired cornerback John Reid in a trade with the Texans last week.

 

